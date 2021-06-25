Baby Faces
Lineman from Bay St. Louis fighting for his life after suffering electric shock in New Orleans

His family says the next 72 hours are critical as he tries to recover.
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his...
A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his bucket on Wednesday in New Orleans. His family says the next 72 hours are critical as he tries to recover.(Doug Seal)
By Akim Powell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his bucket on Wednesday in New Orleans. His family says the next 72 hours are critical as he tries to recover.

According to a Facebook post by Cassie Lassabe, 28-year-old Cayce Seal is currently in stable condition as he’s receiving treatment at the University Medical Center in New Orleans following the accident. Cayce is reportedly a lineman for Entergy Louisiana.

UPDATE! 6/24 4:38pm At 6 pm they will start warming Cayce’s body temperature back to normal from 95 degrees. This...

Posted by Cassie Lassabe on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

In the post, Lassabe said his crew noticed right away and worked very quickly to get him out of his bucket and immediately started CPR. However, he lost his heartbeat, but he did gain it back during the transport to the hospital. He is breathing on his own, but does have a vent to help him breathe.

Seal is currently sedated to give his body rest, but once he’s weened off the medication, doctors will begin neurological testing. They will also start warming his body temperature back to normal from 95 degrees, which takes approximately eight hours.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

