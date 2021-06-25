Baby Faces
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police nabbed a man wanted in connection to a recent murder investigation.

JPD says Willie Jones, 36, is charged with murder related to the death of John Lee Martin on Ford Avenue last week.

Police believe Jones had a hand in shooting Martin to death after an argument outside Martin’s home.

JPD released surveillance photos of Jones, who they say left the crime scene on his white Suzuki motorcycle.

