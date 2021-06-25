Jackson Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter thefts, vehicle burglary
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for the individuals they say were involved in a number of auto burglaries and thefts recently.
Police say two suspects are wanted for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.
Another suspect is wanted for breaking into a van in the 5400 block of Executive Place.
Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).
