Jackson Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter thefts, vehicle burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for the individuals they say were involved in a number of auto burglaries and thefts recently.

Police say two suspects are wanted for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.

Another suspect is wanted for breaking into a van in the 5400 block of Executive Place.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).

#JPD needs help identifying this male wanted for burglarizing a vehicle in the 5400 block of Executive Pl. If you recognize him or have any info, contact #CrimeStoppers at https://t.co/pmeMfXm3zw(8477) or https://t.co/anPvkJHlFk. #CashforClues #Upto2500 pic.twitter.com/FjVcJPBMsB — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 25, 2021

