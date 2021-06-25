‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last year and a half, Quandarius Elam had been working on getting his life back on track.

The 18-year-old had just graduated high school on June 1. He had enrolled in college, and he was working.

And, with the help of his mother, he was trying to put his 2019 arrest for house burglary and home invasion in Jackson behind him.

Then, on Tuesday, June 22, Elam was arrested again, this time for carjacking and armed robbery in Clinton.

“That stuff that happened in the past, he was hanging out with the wrong crowd,” his mother, Arostourigus Byrd said. “He’s getting his life together.”

Clinton Police arrested Elam and Jacorey Devonta Dillard in connection with an attempted carjacking and armed robbery at a home on Edgewood Place. Both were charged with felony counts and were given $250,000 bonds. Friday, the two were still behind bars at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Byrd said Elam, Dillard, and Elam’s cousin had gone out that night to meet some girls. The three had pulled off onto the side of the road because Elam’s cousin had to use the bathroom.

She said her son didn’t know the attempted carjacking had taken place until after it happened. “They saw Jacorey Dillard running back to the car, yelling, ‘go, man, go. A dog just bit me,’” she said. “He didn’t have a clue.”

At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police say a suspect approached a woman while she was unloading groceries at her Edgewood Place home and demanded her keys and purse.

“The alert resident began tossing her groceries at the individual. As the scuffle ensued, the resident’s dog exited the vehicle to protect (her),” a release from the city of Clinton states. “After being bitten by the dog, the suspect fled on foot to the suspect’s red Dodge Charger.”

Byrd said that suspect was Dillard, who acted on his own. Dillard was charged as the suspect involved, while Elam was charged as the driver of the suspect vehicle, according to the city.

Byrd said her son was initially charged with conspiracy, but the charges were later upgraded to armed robbery and carjacking.

“I don’t understand why. My son never got out of the car. He didn’t know anything was going on, but he was charged with the same thing,” she said. “How can they do that? It’s not right at all.”

We asked Clinton Director of Communication Mark Jones if Elam’s charges were upgraded, and he passed on this statement from Police Chief Ford Hayman: “Armed robbery and carjacking are the filed charges, not conspiracy.”

At the time of the incident, Elam was facing charges in connection with a 2019 house burglary and invasion and was required to wear an ankle monitor.

Court records indicate he had a 6 p.m. curfew. However, Byrd said her son’s curfew had been raised to 10 p.m. for nights he worked.

She agreed that he shouldn’t have been out the night of June 22 and that he was in violation of the judge’s order.

“He was wrong for that,” she said. “He knew that he wasn’t supposed to be out.”

In December 2019, the then 17-year-old Elam was arrested and charged with the armed robbery of a business and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

A Jackson Municipal Court judge initially denied bond but later released Elam contingent on him wearing an electronic monitoring device and submitting to a curfew. A year later, Elam was indicted by a grand jury on house burglary and armed robbery charges.

In May, an attorney for Elam had asked that the judge remove his monitoring requirement, arguing that bond is meant to ensure a court appearance and not serve as a punitive measure.

“Elam has not had any legal issues since bond was set, has appeared for every court date, and has diligently communicated with his attorney,” Attorney Cody Gibson wrote. “Elam is not a flight risk or danger to the community. He has shown that he will follow the court’s direction.”

On Thursday, following Elam’s second arrest, the Hinds County District Attorney requested that the suspect’s previous bond conditions be revoked.

Byrd is frustrated with the whole situation. “He was cooperating with the judge, his lawyer and understood what his mistake was,” she said. “He was on the right path until this.”

A copy of the DA’s motion is shown below.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.