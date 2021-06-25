Baby Faces
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’

By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves says that a recent lawsuit by the American Atheists over Mississippi’s “In God We Trust” license plates is nothing more than a “publicity stunt.”

The governor made the comments Thursday in an an interview on Fox News.

The complaint by the American Atheists accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the freedom of speech and religion by forcing them to display a religious message on their personal vehicles.

The Mississippi license plate has included “In God We Trust” since 2019.

Reeves said that he would be willing to fight the lawsuit “all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court should we have to,” although he does not see that happening.

The governor stated that the phrase “In God We Trust,” which is also the nation’s motto, is not hostile to any group. In 2020, the motto was chosen to be printed on the new Mississippi state flag. Because of this, the Satanic Temple threatened its own lawsuit against Attorney General Lynn Fitch, citing similar constitutional concerns.

“I’m a Christian and pray to a loving God every single morning, but the term ‘In God We Trust’ is not specific to any religion,” Reeves said. “And so I really view this as a publicity stunt.”

Reeves also said that when he ran for governor, he promised to defend Mississippi’s values and that he plans to honor that commitment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

