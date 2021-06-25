Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high was 91 after a morning low of 73. The average high and low for this time of year is 91 and 71. As we head into the weekend, there will be scattered summertime variety showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. Highs will remain near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Each day will be partly sunny, otherwise. As we look at next week, there are indications that the chance for showers will be increasing day to day. Highs will stay around 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees. In the tropics, you can expect not too much activity. Only a twenty percent chance for development is likely with a weak system in the eastern Atlantic. Don’t forget to check out the strawberry moon tonight or tomorrow. It will be a full moon, appear brighter than normal and have a reddish tinge. It’s called the strawberry moon because strawberries are harvested in the northeast around this time of year, where it received it’s name.

