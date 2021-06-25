Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: typical June setup continues into weekend ahead

Summery Heat, Humidity, Storm Risk Hangs Around For Weekend Ahead
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday – a few afternoon downpours may develop around the region with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. We don’t anticipate a washout by any stretch – but don’t be surprised to run into a heavy downpour through the latter parts of the day. Storms will tend to fade after sunset as lows fall to the lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Neither Saturday nor Sunday will feature a washout, but a few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out on either one day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs, generally, in the lower 90s; overnights falling into the lower 70s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: With high pressure off the eastern seaboard and a nearly stalled front to our northwest, we’ll see daily opportunities of scattered showers and storms through much of next week, but even then, it won’t be a complete washout. Most activity will flare up around lunchtime and fall about with a few hours of sunset. Highs will top out on either side of 90 by a degree or two each day, with lows in the 70s. The front will edge a little closer by late week, kicking up coverage a bit as we approach the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

