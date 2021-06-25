Eyesores in Jackson eyed for redevelopment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s been recent movement in several parts of Jackson to bring down and revitalize abandoned eyesore properties.

One of those properties is the old Apple Ridge Shopping Center off of McDowell Road. 3 On Your Side has learned the City of Jackson is in works to demolish the property soon.

A nearby church is in conversations to buy the land and turn it into a retirement housing development. The old Broma Strip Mall on Forest Avenue is also slated for an overhaul in the future.

The property was recently purchased by a developer.

Community leaders say they would like to see a grocery store or a police precinct located there. Residents we talked to say they believe a new development there would benefit everyone in the area.

Bernard Williams, who lives in the area, said, “Anything to improve the neighborhood and bring back some economic development to this area. I’d also like to see something done with Lake Hico. There’s no way we should let it go down like that.”

This week there’s also been activity on the old Jackson Enterprise Center, which has been attracting vagrants in recent years.

I talked into a developer out of Florida Thursday. They have purchased the property and plan to build apartment housing with a food court along with other retail and a storage factory there.

Construction on that could start by the end of the year.

