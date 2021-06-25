Baby Faces
‘Discover Days’: Belhaven inviting any age high schooler to tour campus

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Belhaven University is inviting any age high student the opportunity to discover its campus.

You have the opportunity to meet professors, take a tour of campus, hear from current students, and hear from the president.

You can also meet the admission counselors and talk about the enrollment process.

The school says it had a lot of student requests for tours so they decided to open up the campus to students, even though they may not be old enough to start college.

“Coming as a freshman you may have a different feel or outlook of a campus visit compared to a junior or senior who is really kind of looking at final details and trying to make a final decision,” Stefanie Grayson, assistant director of campus visits, events, and student ambassadors. “We encourage them to visit as much as they can and as many schools as possible.”

Discover Day Schedule

Monday, June 28, 2021

12:45 p.m. Check-in at Billy Kim International Center

1:00 p.m. Welcome

1:05 p.m. Chat with the President

1:30 p.m. Faculty Panel

2:00 p.m. Student Panel

2:30 p.m. Campus Tour

3:30 p.m. Admission and Financial Aid Overview

4:00 p.m. Dismiss

Friday, July 23, 2021

9:45 a.m. Check-in at Billy Kim International Center

10:00 a.m. Welcome

10:05 a.m. Chat with the President

10:30 a.m. Faculty Panel

11:00 a.m. Student Panel

11:30 a.m. Campus Tour

12:30 p.m. Admission and Financial Aid Overview

1:00 p.m. Dismiss

