Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on auto burglary suspect

Antarvon Ladarious Luckett
Antarvon Ladarious Luckett(Crime Stoppers)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities say Antarvon Ladarious Luckett, better known as Trey Luckett, is wanted by multiple metro agencies for several counts of auto burglary.

The suspect is described as a Black male around five feet, eleven inches weighing 140lbs.

According to authorities, Luckett is known to have ties to the Sharon and Farmhaven communities of Madison County as well as ties in Kosciusko and Attala County.

Anyone with information that could help with the case is eligible to receive a reward up to $2,500.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or submit a tip at www.P3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

