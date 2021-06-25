Canton mayor believes there is a ‘conspiracy’ surrounding irregularities in his election

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This election doesn’t count.” That was the message from Canton municipal election commissioners this week.

The commissioners cited irregularities in the election as the reason. Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly won the mayor’s race, taking 60 percent of the vote.

He says the election was run properly and believes he’s now being targeted by commissioners for their political differences.

During a press conference Friday, Truly said he plans to challenge the election commissioners’ decision not to certify the election in court and singled out one commissioner, saying she is trying to throw out the race unhappy her relative didn’t make it past the primary in the alderman race.

Mayor Truly said, “I think this is a conspiracy on the behalf of [Commissioner] Felicia Brown. I believe she is trying to give her relatives and her friends a second chance at a bite of the apple. I mean, they’ve already been defeated so I think she’s part of a conspiracy to stop the election and give them the opportunity to having a second chance.”

Felicia Horton declined to do an on-camera interview, but says the commissioners letter to the Secretary of State’s office speaks for itself, citing irregularities surrounding the election including two ballots circulating before Election Day and a judge’s ruling that disqualified a second Democratic Executive Committee that certified Dr. Truly for the election.

“The non-certification and all of that crap that she submitted to the Secretary of State’s office has nothing to do with the mayor’s race, so then the question to ask is there is no logical explanation for holding up the mayor’s race,” said Truly.

Republican challenger Chip Matthews says he should now be named mayor and also plans to file a court challenge on the election outcome.

Matthews said, “It’s just gotta be cleaned up and Canton voters deserve better, the whole city deserves better. And I commend Felicia Horton and her group for standing up to say, ‘One time, let’s do it right.’”

Truly is planning to go through with his inauguration ceremony on Tueday where he will be sworn in for another term as mayor - at least for now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.