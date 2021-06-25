Baby Faces
Authorities searching for missing La. woman in Hancock Co. river

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Hancock County are searching for a Louisiana woman they say went missing this week while on her way to South Mississippi.

Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday morning to search the water near the state line.

Courtney Johnson, 34, was reported missing in St. Tammany Parish this week after friends reported not hearing from her since 6 p.m. June 22. At that time, she informed a friend that she was traveling east on I-12 in the Madisonville, La. area. Authorities say Johnson was believed to be traveling to the Golden Nugget in Biloxi to meet friends, but she never checked into the hotel.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the auto locator on Johnson’s car shows her last reported location as being just off I-10 near mile marker 2. He said crews are now searching the waters in that area. Divers may soon be utilized, said Adam.

Louisiana resident Courtney Johnson was reported missing after friends told authorities she had...
Louisiana resident Courtney Johnson was reported missing after friends told authorities she had not been since June 22, 2021.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff)

Johnson was last seen driving a gray 2016 Mazda 6 bearing a Louisiana license plate ZQF474.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Courtney Johnson is asked to contact St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-276-1348 or 989-898-2338.

