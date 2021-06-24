‘The Tower’ now provides a larger safe haven for human trafficking victim

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Victims of human trafficking can be trapped by predators and sold for sex for decades. Law enforcement reports that the crime is growing in the state. But now there is even more help for victims who are rescued from this life of terror.

Looking inside “The Tower,” you will find a comfortable decorated home, a safe haven for human trafficking victims. The Center for Violence Prevention operates the facility that now can house up to 12 victims and their children at an undisclosed location in Pearl.

Thursday, the expansion was celebrated by those who helped make it happen. Officials say the most vulnerable are children in foster care and runaways.

“A lot of the ones that we’re working with are 30 years old or 40 years old and they’ve been in the life since they were children,” said The Center for Violence Prevention Executive Director, Sandy Middleton. “So they have a long time recovery because they’ve been victimized for so many years”.

The facility offers recognized programs that incorporate therapeutic support, life skills, behavioral health services and other support services to enable victims to overcome complex trauma and exploitation.

“It’s horrific. This is a horrific issue,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

The state’s top legal officer said Mississippi has had 200 cases over the past couple of years. Twenty victims have been rescued in the last few weeks.

“It’s happening where family members are trafficking their daughters, and it’s usually for drugs,” said Fitch. “Usually drugs are a huge component of this.”

House Speaker Phillip Gunn said the legislature passed two bills to give law enforcement the tools needed to fight the state rising human trafficking problem.

“We have a passion for trying to end human trafficking in Mississippi,” said Gunn. “I’m afraid many people don’t understand just what a real threat that is to our state and, over the last few years, we’ve come to realize just how active human trafficking is in Mississippi”.

The Tower opened in 2017. This year the program assisted more than 150 victims. To report human trafficking call 888-373-7888.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.