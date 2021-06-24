Thursday Night Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 94 degrees today.  The average high for today is 91 and the average low is 71.  Expect a shower or two this evening, but they will die down after sunset.  Lows tonight will fall into the muggy lower 70s.  Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoons and evenings.  Highs will reach the lower 90s, but that humidity will make it feel more like 105 degrees.  South wind tonight at 5mph and southeast at 10mph Friday.  The tropics are quiet close to home, but more active way out in the Atlantic.  Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

