Symphonie Privett’s last day at WLBT

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After four incredible years at WLBT, the girl who always rocked a smile is saying goodbye.

Symphonie joined the WLBT team as an Anchor/Reporter in December 2017.

As a military brat with California roots, Symphonie grew up traveling across the country and overseas.

She graduated from Arkansas State University with a B.S. in Radio-Television.

In 2013, she began her career at KAIT as an Associate Producer for Good Morning Region 8 and later began working as an MMJ for KAIT’s evening news shows; covering breaking news, local government, education, crime, and severe weather, among other beats.

During her time at KAIT, Symphonie won 2 Arkansas Associated Press Broadcasters awards on her pieces highlighting organ donation and a young Arkansas woman beating the odds, while living with a rare genetic disorder.

In 2015, Symphonie began anchoring KAIT’s morning news show Good Morning Region 8. When she’s not on-air, Symphonie enjoys reading, cooking, exercising, and community outreach through speaking engagements.

We wish Symphonie well on her next adventure!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

