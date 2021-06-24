Suspect arrested for Clinton carjacking was facing charges for house burglary in Jackson

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton city officials say one of the suspects arrested in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery Tuesday was out on bond in connection with a burglary and home invasion in Jackson.

Tuesday, police arrested Jacorey Devonta Dillard, 19, of Jackson, and Quandarius Alonzo Elam, 18, of Jackson in connection with an incident that occurred on Edgewood Place.

The two are being charged with carjacking and robbery charges. Both were still being held at the Hinds County Detention Center Thursday, after being awarded $250,000 bonds in Clinton Municipal Court.

At the time of the incident, Elam was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor and was facing charges of house burglary and home invasion from a 2019 incident in Jackson.

“What is wrong with the monitoring system? Who is responsible for monitoring the criminals that are under supervision?” Mayor Phil Fisher said. “Someone must be held accountable to prevent further residents of Clinton and the metro area from being victimized by criminals.”

Elam was initially arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a business and burglary of a dwelling in late 2019.

He was released from custody by a Jackson Municipal Court judge but was required to wear an electronic monitoring device, attend school and submit to a 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

Hinds County Senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green upheld the order.

Elam was indicted on burglary and invasion charges in November 2020, nearly a year later.

Clinton city officials say Elam was awaiting sentencing on June 22 when the carjacking occurred. However, court records do not indicate that he had been found guilty or had entered a plea. A trial date had been set for March 22, according to court filings. It was unclear if that trial had commenced.

In May, nearly two months after the trial was supposed to go forward, an attorney for Elam filed a motion asking that the court remove his client’s monitoring requirement.

“Elam has not had any legal issues since bond was set, has appeared for every court date, and has diligently communicated with his attorney,” Attorney Cody Gibson wrote. “Elam is not a flight risk or danger to the community. He has shown that he will follow the court’s direction.”

