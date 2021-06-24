Baby Faces
Rep. Crudup discusses demolition efforts in the capital city

By Melissa Payne
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. hopes that 2021 will be the year when a lot of demolition work gets underway in the capital city.

He discussed efforts with WLBT, saying that several projects are going on and that one major eyesore was recently removed.

“Blight has been a big issue around the city for a number of years, but it looks like 2021 is the year we ramp up (efforts) to remove a lot of this blight.”

He was pleased that crews recently took down the former Metro Inn, located along I-20 and Ellis Avenue.

“There were a lot of things taking place there that wasn’t good for the environment and the city,” he said. “We’re happy to see that.”

Crudup said several groups are involved in the effort, including the city, New Horizon Ministries Inc., and Voice of Calvary Ministries.

He said several other demolition projects are in the works, including the city’s planned demolition of the Appleridge Shopping Center on McFadden Road and an abandoned apartment complex on Terry Road. Meanwhile, Crudup said his group is planning to tear down the old Pizza Hut on Ellis Avenue.

That demolition, in turn, will lead to new construction and give hope to residents and existing business owners alike.

“I don’t think you can move forward with a new planned development if you have a lot of blight in the community,” he said. “That gives hopes to businesses that things are happening.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

