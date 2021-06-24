Baby Faces
Prosecutor: 2-year-old boy allegedly killed by Cleveland man was found with severe head trauma, fractured neck

Ronald Hicks at arraignment
Ronald Hicks at arraignment(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of a killing a 2-year-old boy was arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

Ronald Hicks was initially supposed to be in court on Thursday morning, but a staff shortage at the jail and Cuyahoga County Justice Center caused the hearing to be delayed until the afternoon.

The judge set bond at $1 million.

Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police alleged that the 25-year-old suspect beat the toddler to death while he was watching four children during the time his girlfriend was at work.

According to the prosecutor, dispatchers received a 911 call on June 11 reporting that a 2-year-old boy was found unconscious. The boy, who was found with a fractured neck and “severe” head trauma, was later pronounced dead by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Investigators said the boy was also found with a bag over his head. Hicks claimed during questioning that he repeatedly stressed to the children not to put bags over their heads because of how dangerous it can be.

Hicks faces numerous criminal charges, including murder, felonious assault, and endangering children. He is currently on probation for an unrelated felonious assault case, the judge said, in which at shot at a victim and grazed the individual’s face.

A pretrial hearing has been set for the morning of June 28.

