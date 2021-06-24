Baby Faces
A portion of Hoy Road closed due to gas line rupture, authorities say

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The section of Hoy Road between Rice Road and Old Canton Road is closed because of a gas main rupture, Madison Police report.

Residents of Victoria Place and Peppermill Drive are being allowed access to their subdivisions by using Charlestowne Drive via police assistance.

Other motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Those alternate routes include Tisdale Road and Madison Avenue.

The line is currently being repaired.

It was not known how long the repairs would take or what caused the break.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

