Pedestrian, driver injured after car crashes into Tuxedo Junction in Flowood

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was injured Thursday after a car crashed into a Flowood business.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Tuxedo Junction. According to Corporal J.W. Graham with the Flowood Police Department, a person was hit by the vehicle.

The person was take to the hospital but there is no further information of their condition at this time. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

