One killed, one airlifted after wreck involving Peterbilt truck in Simpson Co.

(WALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has died and another has sustained serious injuries after a wreck Wednesday on MS43 in Simpson County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 6 p.m. north of Wilson Welch Road.

Reports indicate that a 2022 Peterbilt truck, which was driven by Ervin Caves, 45, of Braxton, was traveling north when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 which was driven by John Lucas, 51, of D’Lo.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene and the other occupant of the Chevrolet was airlifted to UMMC. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The condition of the driver of the Peterbilt was not provided. The accident remains under investigation.

