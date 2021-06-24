Man dies in Natchez after collapsing during city council presentation

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who collapsed in the Natchez City Council Chamber during a special called meeting Wednesday has died.

The man was making a presentation about blighted property in his neighborhood when he suddenly collapsed, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Officials who knew the man said he was more than 70 years of age, however, no other medical history was known.

Officials called 911 and Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, however, the man was unresponsive.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson adjourned the meeting early after officials prayed for the man before he died.

