Natchez man arrested for attempted murder, held on $250K bond
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez police arrested and charged a man with attempted murder for shooting back in June.

Police say Demetric McKnight shot Jamie Hollins after an argument between the two.

The incident happened on Watts Avenue around 8 p.m. on June 13.

Hollins was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson.

June 17, police say they arrested Demetric McKnight after they raided his home.

They also discovered 23.8 grams of marijuana and added to his charges, possession of a controlled substance.

McKnight is being held on a $250,000 bond.

