Multiple people thrown from vehicle in head-on collision in Vicksburg, officials say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders are investigating a head-on collision that left six people injured, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The crash happened on Highway 61 North near North Floweree Road just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

VDN says three individuals, one being a child, were thrown from a vehicle.

Another person was trapped inside a different vehicle, VDN says.

There’s no official word on how the crash occurred, but we are told one person, airlifted to UMMC, has critical injuries, and two people have serious injuries.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.