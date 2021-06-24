Miss Mississippi: Candidates embrace theme Bold, Brave, Beautiful

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday night was the first night of preliminary competition at Miss Mississippi.

For the next three nights, candidates are divided into three groups to compete in talent, evening wear and on-stage interview.

Miss Presley Heights, Katelyn Elizabeth Brown, will compete in evening wear. Grace McClanahan, Miss Midtown Pointe, will have on-stage interview. They talked with me about the theme this year: Bold, Brave, Beautiful.

McClanahan said, “I think it’s great because it really encompasses what the Miss America Organization and what the Miss Mississippi candidates are. Everyone here is Bold, Brave and Beautiful in their own way. And I think it’s awesome that this system gives us the chance to highlight our unique differences.”

Brown said, “I think that each aspect of competition you’ll see that we’re bold in interview. The private interview and the on-stage question. We’re brave when we’re doing our talent and we’re beautiful when we’re in our evening gown.

Rachel Shumaker, Miss Pearl of the South, also has on-stage interview. Miss Mississippi State University, Leah Ann Boyd, competes in evening wear. They say this year’s theme is right on point.

Boyd said, “To me it just represents what the mission of the Miss America Organization is all about. It’s about empowering young women not to just be beautiful or to have a crown, but to empower them to pursue higher education, to pursue their passion, and to be leaders in their community.”

Shumaker said, “Bold is being unafraid to embrace your individuality. Being brave is getting up on that stage in front of thousands of people and putting yourself out there and being confident in your preparation and beautiful goes so far beyond what is seen by the audience. It’s in our work that we do in our communities. It’s in our pursuit of higher education and the mentorship we have on the young women around us.”

Macy Mitchell, Miss Pinebelt, who was second runner up in 2019, has on-stage interview. She says the theme is timely.

Mitchell said, “It’s just so interesting to see how far the Miss America Organization has come from 1921. I mean, we started off as a swimsuit competition in Atlantic City to keep tourists coming to the city. So it’s just so interesting to see that’s where we began but now we’re an organization that pushes young women to their fullest potential.”

