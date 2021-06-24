MC School of Nursing earns accreditation for its MSN program

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi College School of Nursing just earned a significant accolade for the school’s newest program.

The school announced that it received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for its MSN program.

“Accreditation is an essential part of any professional program,” said Dean of Nursing Kimberly Sharp. “The accreditation journey is never over, but we needed to receive our initial approval for the MSN degree.”

Now that the School of Nursing has preliminary accreditation, it plans to explore other concentrations for students interested in earning a master’s degree in nursing.

“The MSN program needed to be created from scratch,” Sharp recalled. “We were required by IHL to hire CNL-prepared instructors several years before the program even began. MC’s administration has been very committed to the support and development of this new program track.”

The 36-hour program can be completed entirely online, although students must complete 400 hours of clinical practice to finish their degrees.

