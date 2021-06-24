Baby Faces
Louisiana brothers arrested in Vicksburg after allegedly attempting to murder a cop
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers were arrested in Vicksburg on Wednesday who were wanted on charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the incident involving Jayvonte Gill, 24, and Cazzerrick Gill, 18, stemmed from an incident which occurred in Louisiana on Tuesday.

They allegedly shot at Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies during a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Vicksburg Police Department participated in the arrests.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

