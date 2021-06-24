Fruit and vegetable giveaway slated for 1 p.m. Thursday in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fruit and vegetable giveaway is slated to get underway at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bolton-Edwards Elementary School in Bolton

The event is sponsored by the Mississippi Crisis Foundation and Rep. Stephanie McKenzie Foster.

It is open to any person in need and will continue until supplies run out.

Bolton-Edwards Elementary is located at 9700 I-20 West in Bolton.

For more information, contact Gloria Brister at (601) 214-6448.

