First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms, typical heat & humidity

THURSDAY: Moisture will begin to flow back into the region through the day – a few afternoon storms could flare up with the daytime heating. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures creep upward toward the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will run closer to 100-105.

Humidity levels have returned to near 'tropical' levels for your Thursday - pushing 'feels like' temperatures over 100° this afternoon. Hit and miss storms will be possible amid a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/he9dpOqhc2 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 24, 2021

FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday – a few afternoon downpours may develop around the region with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. We don’t anticipate a washout by any stretch – but don’t be surprised to run into a heavy downpour through the latter parts of the day.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A few hit and miss afternoon storms will be possible into Saturday as high pressure continues to nudge down, suppressing moisture farther south. Another front will approach the area by Sunday and into early next week, kicking up rain chances – though, not expecting a complete washout. While it may not be a complete washout, downpours that develop could be quite heavy at times. Highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.