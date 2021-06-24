Election commission refuses to certify Canton municipal election results

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just who will be sworn into office next month is in limbo, with the Canton Municipal Election Commission refusing to certify the 2021 election results.

The commission met Thursday, where it made the announcement.

Members cited numerous irregularities, including ballots that listed the mayoral candidates in different orders.

This matters because the ballot-counting devices only count the circles that are filled in, not the names beside them. If the machines are programmed to count all top circles for a particular candidate, but that candidate’s name is listed second on some ballots, the vote count would be skewed.

“There were ballots that went out to some precincts with my name on top and some with my name on the bottom,” said Chip Matthews, the Republican candidate. “We only caught this on election night, when one of the ballots got jammed in the machine.”

Two candidates were seeking the city’s mayoral post, Matthews and Democrat incumbent Dr. William Truly.

Truly defeated Matthews 734 to 496, according to unofficial results. The race was much closer than the 2017 matchup, which Truly won 1,607 to 523 votes.

Matthews said Truly should not have been eligible to run because the Democratic party never submitted a ballot.

“I was the only one that was qualified in a timely manner for the general election,” he said. “So tomorrow, I will declare myself the winner and Truly will have to figure out how to get on the ballot. Worst-case scenario, there will be a do-over.”

Truly said he was calling a press conference Friday to address the election commission’s decision. He said was unaware of any irregularities in the race and did not know that Matthews was going to declare himself the winner.

The qualifying deadline for candidates was Friday, Feb. 5. Absentee ballots for the party primaries were supposed to be made available on Feb. 22, according to the secretary of state’s website.

However, the Madison County Circuit Clerk refused to print primary ballots after multiple lists of qualifying candidates were submitted.

The ballots were finally made available in time for absentee voting to begin on March 27, after a special judge ruled that all disqualified candidates could run.

The commission also failed to sign off on the results, due to the fact that some Democratic primary races are still being challenged in court.

Three incumbents, Fred Esco, Rodriquez Brown, and Tim Taylor, have all filed suits in Madison County Circuit Court seeking to overturn the primary results, pointing to discrepancies that they say cost them their races.

Taylor, for instance, alleges that six voters were moved out of his district into another ward. He said at least five of those voters would have cast ballots in his favor.

Brown argued his opponent submitted paperwork late and therefore should not have been allowed to run.

Esco, meanwhile, said many of his voters were unable to participate in the electoral process because absentee balloting did not begin on time.

Under state statute, absentee ballots are supposed to be made available 45 days before the primaries.

We have reached out to the Mississippi Secretary of State and are awaiting comment.

According to an elections calendar found on the secretary’s website, municipal election commissions are expected to certify results by June 18, with municipal officers taking office July 1.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.