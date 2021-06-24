‘A dream come true’: Mary Margaret Hyer reflects on her two years as Miss Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 Mary Margaret Hyer is the first titleholder to wear the crown for two years. Hyer continued her duties after last year’s state competition was postponed for the first time because of COVID-19.

It was a dream come true for Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer when she was crowned in Vicksburg in 2019.

“It’s such an honor as somebody who always dreamed of having the title just once. It’s been the most unexpected surprise to have gotten to do it twice and such an honor,” said Hyer.

Hyer put off her first year of law school to continue her reign as Miss Mississippi when the state competition and Miss America were called off in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

“I mean it’s just been an honor. It was an easy decision to defer law school and continue to serve the State of Mississippi through this program and it’s time for somebody else to have their turn but it’s been such an honor and I can’t wait to give it up on Saturday and see who my successor will be,” said Hyer.

Miss Mississippi has promoted her Social Impact Initiative encouraging people around the state to become organ and tissue donors. Hyer became involved when her mother donated a kidney to her grandmother.

“It’s my family’s story,” said Hyer. “The story of donation and that gift of life that means so much to my family and me. So I’ll always be trying to register just one more person as a donor.”

Hyer is looking forward to the next stage of her life and is thankful her mother has been with her every step of the way.

“My mom has been on every step of this two-year journey with me. On every car ride, she’s taken every single picture that’s been posted on my social media. She’s been an absolute dream of a partner and a teammate to do this experience with. She has served the State of Mississippi too for the last two years and she gets none of the credit, so I’m saying it now. She’s the real Miss Mississippi. I couldn’t have done it without her.”

