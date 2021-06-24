Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Dating app company gives staff paid week off this week to address burnout

Bumble, a dating app, is addressing employee burnout by shutting down its office.
Bumble, a dating app, is addressing employee burnout by shutting down its office.(Source: Bumble)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bumble has made a reputation for shaking up the dating app scene. Now, it’s innovating again to help its employees.

Bumble has shut down all of its offices this week, and staffers will still get paid.

It’s one way companies are looking to help their employees unwind and recover from COVID-19-related burnout.

Bumble, the dating app known for empowering women to make the first move, is giving all of its employees a little extra love this week.

Now, 15 months into the pandemic, the company says that this extra paid time off is a way of thanking staff for their hard work and resilience.

Bumble has had a lot of hard work. The company went public in February. That’s no small undertaking.

It’s also seen really strong user growth.

Paid users were up 30% in the first three months of the year, and one staff member writing on Twitter, that tweet now unavailable said that this move shows that the CEO of Bumble is picking up on staff’s “collective burnout.”

Well, this sense of burnout is not limited to Bumble. It is starting to show up in data.

In April in the U.S., almost 4 million Americans quit their jobs. That’s the highest that it’s been over the past 20 years.

Microsoft also did a survey out this month where they surveyed 30,000 workers across 31 countries and found that 41% are considering quitting their jobs in the next 12 months.

All this means that employers are really thinking about retention.

Some companies, the likes of Google and Uber, are offering hybrid work options, some days in the office and some at home.

There are widespread wage increases, particularly across the leisure and hospitality.

So Bumble’s paid free week off work, that’s just another sign that if the jobs market were a dating app, it would be the employees doing the swiping.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash
Cotrell Wilson was arrested in connection with an April 8 shooting in Jackson.
JPD arrests suspect in connection with Rose Street homicide
Johnny Jackson (L), Patrick Kelly (R)
Major appliances stolen from hunting camp, two men charged with burglary
File image
Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
A building has partially collapsed near Miami.
Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response
Damage and debris from a building collapse near Miami.
Damage and debris from a building collapse near Miami
A building has partially collapsed near Miami.
Photos from the building collapse near Miami