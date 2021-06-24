Baby Faces
Cousins wreck, then run after throwing contraband over fence of Yazoo Co. jail

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested after throwing contraband over the fence of a Yazoo County jail and then running from police.

Authorities spotted the two men, who are cousins, throwing the contraband around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies then attempted a traffic stop but the men fled, resulting in a chase that went on for about half a mile before the suspects wrecked.

The men then got out and ran, even trying to swim across a river at one point. It was while doing this that they were captured.

In all, the manhunt lasted for four hours.

The men are being charged with burglary, possession of contraband, malicious mischief, felony evading and resisting arrest.

