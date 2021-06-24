Baby Faces
Biden administration expected to extend eviction moratorium

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday, the Biden administration is expected to order an extension to the end of July.

Six million American families are behind on rent and at risk of being homeless this summer, according to the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Facing the possibility of mass evictions, the White House wants to buy more time to get federal rent relief money to the tenants who need it.

While nearly $50 billion has been allocated during the pandemic, some states like Arizona have only released 4% of their funds.

The funding can also save some mom-and-pop landlords who are on the brink of bankruptcy due to months of lost rent payments.

If the Biden administration acts as expected, it will mark the fourth time the deadline for lifting the ban on evictions has been pushed back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

