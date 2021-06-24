6-year-old Charlotte boy goes home after fighting cancer twice at St. Jude

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte boy who has been fighting a rare form of Leukemia for a second time returned home Wednesday.

Jennings Palmer, 6, was greeted by family and friends with a party as he and his dad arrived home from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Several Charlotte event vendors teamed up for the party and decorated the Palmer’s home.

Jennings was at St. Jude this second time for more than six months and underwent a second bone marrow transplant. Three years ago, his sister Caroline helped save his life by being his donor. This time, Jennings’ dad was his donor.

Jennings’ mom Lauren says his most recent scan show he’s cancer free. Now that he’s home Jennings will continue to go in for regular check-ups as doctors monitor his remission.

And if you have not heard, our St. Jude Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton is dedicating this year’s home in Monroe to Jennings.

On July 5, we will start the official 10-day countdown until tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home. We’ll be sharing Jennings’ and his family’s incredible story, and the impact St. Jude has had on their journey.

