Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect highs within a few degrees of 90 as we go into this weekend and next, while overnight lows will stay warm near 70 degrees or in the lower 70s.  A slight chance for showers is possible every day, especially in the afternoons and evenings.  Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71.  Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Thursday.  Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:11pm.  Today’s high was 89 and the morning low was 68 degrees.  The tropics are very quiet with only a ten percent chance of development from a system that is moving through the western Atlantic toward the Carribean Sea.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Typical Summery Pattern Emerges Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week
Summery conditions are moving back in...
Rachel's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast