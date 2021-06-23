Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect highs within a few degrees of 90 as we go into this weekend and next, while overnight lows will stay warm near 70 degrees or in the lower 70s. A slight chance for showers is possible every day, especially in the afternoons and evenings. Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Thursday. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:11pm. Today’s high was 89 and the morning low was 68 degrees. The tropics are very quiet with only a ten percent chance of development from a system that is moving through the western Atlantic toward the Carribean Sea.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.