Vaccinated, unvaccinated blood not separated at donor sites. Does that matter?

Vaccinated, unvaccinated blood not separated at donor sites. Does that matter?
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The blood of those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is not separated from the blood given by those who are not vaccinated at blood donation sites.

This confirmed by Merle Eldridge at Mississippi Blood Services who says that, currently, there are no FDA regulations regarding COVID vaccines and blood donation.

“We must follow all FDA guidance and there is none that pertains to separating blood donations,” she wrote.

But does this matter? According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, it does not.

The State Health Officer said that an unvaccinated person who receives the blood of a vaccinated person would not be considered vaccinated.

Dobbs said that the unvaccinated person might receive a small amount of antibodies, but not the vaccine per-se.

“But, no, there wouldn’t be enough in there to be effective,” Dobbs stated, explaining that most antibodies lie in the plasma, which, Dobbs said, is not reusable for treating COVID.

“Even if you had a blood transfusion and you’re wondering if you might have some immune protection, you really wouldn’t,” he said. “There’s no theoretical way to think that you’d have any sufficient immunity.”

