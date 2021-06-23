Baby Faces
USM School of Kinesiology and Nutrition enhances coaching degree

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Kinesiology and Nutrition is changing its Master of Science in coaching and sport performance program.

These changes allow students to earn their degrees sooner and become more effective leaders and coaches.

Updates include:

  • Fewer course hours required (reduced from 36 to 30 hours)
  • Updated course offerings
  • No GRE or standardized test requirements (optional for additional admission points)
  • Students can apply anytime because admission occurs every semester

“In our revised program, students will take fewer classes but experience more integrated content that reflects global trends and best practices in coach development and coaching practice,” said Dr. Melissa Thompson, professor in the School of Kinesiology and Nutrition.

“We are proud to be one of only 13 NCACE accredited programs in the country and will uphold the highest standards for coaching education while finding ways to continuously improve our offerings.”

Coaches who pursue this degree study coaching methodology, sport psychology, and human performance to prepare them to for success in sports related environments.

The Master of Science in coaching and sport performance degree can help coaches gain a competitive edge both on the field and in the job market.

