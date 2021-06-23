Thai cuisine to make its way to Highland Village

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highland Village announced that a new tenant, Tuk Tuk Boom, will open its doors late summer 2021.

Tuk Tuk Boom will serve Thai favorites and fresh sushi rolled to order with craft cocktails and frozen drinks on tap.

Both dine-in and take-out options will be available to customers.

“Tuk Tuk Boom is inheriting a treasured spot in The Village that has been a place for generations of memory making,” says Lynsie Armstrong, Highland Village marketing director.

“I am excited to see the impact this concept will have on our community and believe it will play a delicious part in HV’s story for generations to come.”

