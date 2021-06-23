Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Thai cuisine to make its way to Highland Village

Highland Village announced that a new tenant, Tuk Tuk Boom, will open its doors late summer 2021.
Highland Village announced that a new tenant, Tuk Tuk Boom, will open its doors late summer 2021.(Tuk Tuk Boom)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highland Village announced that a new tenant, Tuk Tuk Boom, will open its doors late summer 2021.

Tuk Tuk Boom will serve Thai favorites and fresh sushi rolled to order with craft cocktails and frozen drinks on tap.

Both dine-in and take-out options will be available to customers.

“Tuk Tuk Boom is inheriting a treasured spot in The Village that has been a place for generations of memory making,” says Lynsie Armstrong, Highland Village marketing director.

“I am excited to see the impact this concept will have on our community and believe it will play a delicious part in HV’s story for generations to come.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting

Latest News

State health officials expected to give update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Generic Image
‘It is disheartening’: MDES reacts to audit of $118M improper, fraudulent unemployment claims
The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Army vet shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
Typical Summery Pattern Emerges Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week
State health officials to discuss vaccination efforts