State health officials expected to give update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are expected to discuss Mississippi’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts at a press conference Wednesday.

The conference comes a day after First Lady Jill Biden visited Mississippi to encourage residents to get the vaccine.

It also comes as the state is last in the nation in vaccinating eligible adults.

Click here to watch.

State health officials to discuss vaccination efforts