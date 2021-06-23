State health officials expected to give update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are expected to discuss Mississippi’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts at a press conference Wednesday.
The conference comes a day after First Lady Jill Biden visited Mississippi to encourage residents to get the vaccine.
It also comes as the state is last in the nation in vaccinating eligible adults.
