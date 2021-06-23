St. Louis utility acquires 26 water and wastewater systems across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 6,800 customers on water and wastewater treatment systems across the state now will be served by a new utility.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has approved the Great River Utility Operating Company’s acquisition of 26 water and wastewater systems in the state.

Great River is a division of Central States Water Resources, a utility based in St. Louis. According to its website, the company “solves the financial and facility upgrade needs for water and wastewater treatment facilities in communities that are located throughout the United States.”

“We are excited to continue our mission delivering clean, safe, and reliable water and wastewater services to Mississippi residents,” said Josiah Cox, president of Great River. “Water is critical to the health and wellness of every person on the planet and in the state.”

Now that the acquisition is complete, the group plans to invest more than $8 million in system improvements. Where those improvements will be made and when was not included in a company press release.

The acquisition includes systems in Warren, DeSoto, Adams, Lafayette, Tate, Lauderdale, Panola, Yalobusha, Hinds, Lamar, and Forrest counties.

Central States Water serves more than 120,000 customers in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.