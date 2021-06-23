‘Something ain’t right’: State orders the town of Utica to fix its water system

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - There were so many violations at the Utica water system that the State Department of Health required water system managers and town officials to attend a hearing on Wednesday.

The state says the town has failed to provide them with a series of copper and lead water testing samples, and hasn’t shown they’ve maintained their water treatment plant correctly.

Town officials said they improved security requirements at their plant and will submit water samples immediately. The state is now putting them under an administrative order to make the required repairs.

Mayor Kenneth Broome said, “Yes, we have a new operator. We’ve been working to let everybody know our water is going to be good and we are working to ensure and do everything possible to make our water system good.”

Utica community activist Darren Howard says the town has received funding to make upgrades to the water system, but he doesn’t know where that money went.

Howard said, “There have been ample opportunities to fix the water. They have gotten grants and things in here to fix the water system, so why is it still faulty? Something ain’t right.”

“It’s important to have clean drinking water. You got children, you have older people that need clean drinking water. That’s the way it is. You want your drinking water to be safe and you want people to have trust in your drinking water,” said Mayor Broome.

The town of Utica will have to upgrade and fix their water system by the end of July, or face another hearing before the health department.

