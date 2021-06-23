Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Jefferson Davis Co. man

Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Jefferson Davis Co. man
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Jefferson Davis Co. man(Jefferson Davis County)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Robert Earl Bass of Bassfield, MS, in Jefferson Davis County.

Officials say he is six feet and four inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black and silver hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, June 21, 2021, at about 3:38 am, walking north in the 2000 block of South Williamsburg Road in Jefferson Davis County wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Family members say Robert Earl Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on where he could be, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Department at 601-792-5160.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 118 new cases reported Wed.
Johnny Jackson (L), Patrick Kelly (R)
Major appliances stolen from hunting camp, two men charged with burglary
Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash