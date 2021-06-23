Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Jefferson Davis Co. man

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Robert Earl Bass of Bassfield, MS, in Jefferson Davis County.

Officials say he is six feet and four inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black and silver hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, June 21, 2021, at about 3:38 am, walking north in the 2000 block of South Williamsburg Road in Jefferson Davis County wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Family members say Robert Earl Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on where he could be, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Department at 601-792-5160.

