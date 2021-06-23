Baby Faces
Sen. Roger Wicker calls federal mask mandate on planes ‘hogwash’

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker thinks the continued federal mask mandate on planes and trains is “hogwash.”

In a Facebook post, the senator pointed out that there is no federal mask mandate for places such as restaurants and shopping centers, yet the federal mandate on planes remains - and will remain in place until at least September.

According to NPR, this mask mandate was put in place by President Biden after he took office in January.

Some airlines have had mask orders for around a year, with some even requiring those 2 years and older to wear one for the entirety of their flight. This even as COVID-19 vaccines remain readily available to most Americans.

When recently pressed about the mask mandate, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that is simply a “matter of respect.”

“I am calling for these mask mandates to end,” Wicker wrote. “It’s time to get back to normal.”

