Sanderson Farms Championship’s Monday Pro-Am sold out

Officials with the Sanderson's Farms Championship say that all available spots for the tournament's Monday pro-am have been sold out.

The championship is slated for September 27 to October 3, at the County Club of Jackson.

“Having Monday’s John Soules Foods Pro-Am sell out this early is an exciting show of backing from not only our community partners but the many Sanderson Farms vendors who participate,” said Steve Jent, executive director of Century Club Charities, the group that manages the tournament.

The pro-am, which is sponsored by John Soules Food, is slated for September 27.

Jent is hopeful that the early interest in the pro-am is a sign that the tournament also will draw a large crowd and raise more money for charity.

“The pro-ams, both of them, are limited groups, but I think we’ve got some momentum going,” he said.

This spring, Century Club announced that it would again allow spectators and hospitality offerings, such as food and drink tents, at the event after they were prohibited last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even without fans, though, the tournament was able to raise $1.45 million for Friends of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital and $255,000 for other local charities.

“Last year was a tough year for everybody but we are able to get through it and do more for charity than the year before,” he said. “It was a great year charity-wise, but we would have loved to have a whole bunch of fans to watch on-site.”

This year, Jent says several factors could contribute to a large spectator turnout and hopefully an even greater haul for charity.

“We’re a stand-alone event for the third time. Everyone saw Sergio Garcia come in and win last year, so we’ll have a very good field. And... the college football schedule helps us in that most, if not all, of the large state schools are away that weekend,” he said. “I think the stars are aligning for an incredible year for us. I really do.”

For more information about the tournament, log onto www.sandersonfarmschampionship.com.

