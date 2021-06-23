Salvation Army to raise $30,000 during Do Good Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Salvation Army will host a citywide multi-media-outlet event to raise funds for programs in the Jackson metro area.

Programs include kids summer camps, senior adult programs, the Center of Hope shelter, local disaster relief, and so much more.

The goal this year is $30,000.

Donations are accepted at anytime by visiting salarmyjxn.org. However, you can give on June 24 by calling 601-398-0998.

