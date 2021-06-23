Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Salvation Army to raise $30,000 during Do Good Day

The Jackson Salvation Army will host a citywide multi-media-outlet event to raise funds for...
The Jackson Salvation Army will host a citywide multi-media-outlet event to raise funds for programs in the Jackson metro area.(Jackson Salvation Army)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Salvation Army will host a citywide multi-media-outlet event to raise funds for programs in the Jackson metro area.

Programs include kids summer camps, senior adult programs, the Center of Hope shelter, local disaster relief, and so much more.

The goal this year is $30,000.

Donations are accepted at anytime by visiting salarmyjxn.org. However, you can give on June 24 by calling 601-398-0998.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting

Latest News

St. Louis utility acquires 26 water and wastewater systems across Mississippi
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County, one of 14 new projects worldwide
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County
The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Kinesiology and Nutrition has made...
USM School of Kinesiology and Nutrition enhances coaching degree
Typical Summery Pattern Emerges Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week