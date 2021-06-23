Mississippi re-entry drive-thru job fair begins 10 a.m. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customer service, retail, operations, food service, and other jobs are up for grabs at a job fair Wednesday.

The Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair is happening on the state fairgrounds.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security says dozens of companies will be on-hand accepting applications and interviewing potential employees.

Anyone who has been incarcerated and trying to get back on their feet is also encouraged to attend.

The job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.

It will be in the Mississippi Fair Grounds parking lot, entering at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Amite Street at Gate 1.

The annual Governor’s Job Fair is open to the public without charge and provides participants the opportunity to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities.

Important information from MDES about the job fair:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

Please bring your own mask. They will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff

Attendees will NOT be allowed to leave their vehicles

Pre-registration is highly encouraged.

To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov.

Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

