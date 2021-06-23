Miss Mississippi leads the nation in scholarship awards for candidates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In 2019 the Miss Mississippi Corporation awarded over $121,000 in scholarships to the young women who participate in the program. We talked with some of the candidates about scholarships and what it means for their careers.

Many of the Miss Mississippi candidates say they will graduate with no college debt because of scholarships provided by the program. (Miss Mississippi Corporation)

Competition week for the 39 Miss Mississippi candidates is packed with rehearsals, judges’ interviews, the parade, and preparation for preliminary competition. Macy Mitchell, Miss Pinebelt, talked with us about her plans to become an attorney and how scholarships from Miss Mississippi have helped.

Mitchell said, “I mean because of the Miss America Organization, I’ve obtained over $30,000 in scholarship money throughout the years and will be able to have a very successful law career because of it.”

Miss Mississippi State University Leah Ann Boyd made the Top 10 in 2019 her first year to compete at Miss Mississippi. She is a music teacher from Starkville.

Boyd said, ‘I hope to do music ministry as well as music education when I graduate from graduate school cause I’ll have my teaching certificate, and I’m also getting a Masters of Divinity and Seminary.”

Rachel Shumaker, Miss Pearl of the South, says the Miss America organization has come a long way since 1921 and the first scholarship.

Shumaker said, “any young woman in this program is a testament to the scholarship dollars. Mississippi gives one of the largest amounts out of all of the states in Miss America. You know the first Miss America scholarship was $5,000, and we’re now up to five million dollars every year, and I think the power of that is undeniable.”

Miss Mid Towne Pointe, Grace McClanahan is hoping for an acting career. The Ole Miss graduate is already working in the corporate world.

McClanahan said, “I’m working a full-time job in the business world, but I also work as an actress. So I kind of do double duty there. I do a lot of self-tape auditions in the middle of the night, trying to get it done around my work schedule.”

Katelyn Elizabeth Brown, Miss Presley Heights, also made the Top 10 in 2019. She is hoping to make an impact in education.

Brown said, “I would love to be a second-grade or third-grade teacher or maybe even a high school teacher. We’ll just see about that. But I always refer to myself as a future Miss Frizzell, so I want to be something along the lines of a science teacher.”

This year you can vote for your favorite candidate to be the Viewer’s Choice winner. Each dollar donated will equal one vote. You can find more information on the Miss Mississippi website.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.