Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
AP sources: Harris to visit US-Mexico border area on Friday
Typical Summery Pattern Emerges Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
Sanderson Farms Championship.
Sanderson Farms Championship’s Monday Pro-Am sold out