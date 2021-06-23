Major appliances stolen from hunting camp, two men charged with burglary

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County deputies have arrested and charged two men with burglary.

Investigators say Johnny Jackson and Patrick Kelly stole major appliances, including a stove, refrigerator, hot water tank, televisions, and barbecue grill from Woodburn Hunting Camp.

The camp is a cabin-like home where hunters stay when they go to the area to hunt deer.

Deputies say the deer camp’s owner recently reported missing items to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

The department says they’re currently running a search to see if the men were involved in any other similar crimes.

