Major appliances stolen from hunting camp, two men charged with burglary

Johnny Jackson (L), Patrick Kelly (R)
Johnny Jackson (L), Patrick Kelly (R)(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County deputies have arrested and charged two men with burglary.

Investigators say Johnny Jackson and Patrick Kelly stole major appliances, including a stove, refrigerator, hot water tank, televisions, and barbecue grill from Woodburn Hunting Camp.

The camp is a cabin-like home where hunters stay when they go to the area to hunt deer.

Deputies say the deer camp’s owner recently reported missing items to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

The department says they’re currently running a search to see if the men were involved in any other similar crimes.

On June 21,2021 Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr. and Chief Investigator James Jefferson responded to a deer camp burglary in...

Posted by Jefferson County MS Sheriff Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

